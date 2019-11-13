Victim walks into hospital with stab wound

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a victim walked into an area hospital suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the alleged stabbing happened in the area of North Main Street and Fountain Avenue around 10 pm.

The victim reportedly did not give any other details to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

