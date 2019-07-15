Victim taken to hospital after shooting in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – One victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Harrison Township Monday afternoon.

Medics at the scene confirmed the shooting to 2 NEWS. It happened in the 3700 block of Yellowstone Avenue.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

It is unclear at this time how badly the victim was injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.