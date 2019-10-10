Victim taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night.

Police at the scene in the area of Danner Avenue and Weaver Street tell 2 NEWS that one victim was shot in the arm by two men, who then fled.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another person who was with the victim at the time of the shooting was arrested for possession of narcotics.

Officials continue to investigate and are still searching for the two suspects involved.

