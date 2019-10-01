Victim taken to hospital after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A victim was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 3:55 pm in the area of West First Street and North Euclid Avenue.
The shooting victim got into a green Pontiac and was taken to Grandview Medical Center. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Police could not immediately confirm if they are searching for a suspect.
