Police investigate reports of shooting near scene of armed robbery

Victim taken to hospital after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A victim was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton.

Police at the scene tell 2 NEWS that a firefighter came upon a shooting victim laying in the middle of the road in the area of South Broadway Street.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, though their condition is unclear at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

