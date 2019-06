MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after suffering an electric shock at Navistar in Clark County.

The Clark County Sheriff tells 2 NEWS it happened around 12:43 pm Tuesday at the manufacturing facility located at 6125 Urbana Road.

It is unclear at this time how badly the individual was injured or what prompted the incident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this story and will provide updates as they become available.