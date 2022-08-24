DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person has died after they were struck by two separate cars in Dayton overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Ford Focus was driving by the intersection of Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when it collided with a pedestrian at 1:22 a.m. Another car then drove by, striking the victim a second time.

The victim died on the scene.

Dispatch said that the driver of the Ford Focus stayed at the scene when police arrived. This incident remains under investigation.