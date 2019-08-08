Shooting victim taken to hospital, police investigating

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted:
Armed Robbery, Shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in the hand Wednesday evening.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 8:50 pm at the corner of West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive.

The victim was driven to the hospital.

There is no word yet on a possible suspect and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

