Victim remains hospitalized after stabbing on I-70 EB

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo/Rob Morgan)

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – A man remains hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing on I-70 eastbound on August 16.

Emergency officials responded to reports of a disabled semi located west of mile marker 156 in the right lane with its flashers on around 6:10 pm.

Two occupants were discovered; one was suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana by ambulance and later taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Another occupant of the semi was arrested for attempted murder. He remains in Wayne County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Both lanes of I-70 eastbound were shut down for just under five hours in the area while investigators processed the scene.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS