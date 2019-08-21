Victim remains hospitalized after stabbing on I-70 EB

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – A man remains hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing on I-70 eastbound on August 16.

Emergency officials responded to reports of a disabled semi located west of mile marker 156 in the right lane with its flashers on around 6:10 pm.

Two occupants were discovered; one was suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana by ambulance and later taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Another occupant of the semi was arrested for attempted murder. He remains in Wayne County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Both lanes of I-70 eastbound were shut down for just under five hours in the area while investigators processed the scene.

