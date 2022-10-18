Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The victim of a tragic weekend fire has been identified, Miami County authorities say.

According to the Miami County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Nathan Jenkins was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to a mobile home fire on Piqua’s South Main Street around 3 a.m. on October 15, our partners at Miami Valley Today reported. When crews arrived, the trailer was fully involved in flame, and two trailers next to the home were damaged.

It took the firefighters nearly three hours to completely extinguish the hot spots left by the blaze.

No one else was injured in the fire, authorities said, however, several families may be forced from their homes due to the damage left behind.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.