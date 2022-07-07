WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in West Carrollton Tuesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Sharon Hicklin-Payne was driving north on I-75 in her Honda Accord. Around milepost 46, Hicklin-Payne drove off the right side of the road, causing her car to flip multiple times. Crews were called to the scene around 8:14 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Hicklin-Payne was pronounced dead on the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.