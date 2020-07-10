Victim of fatal stabbing identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a stabbing Wednesday.

Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger said 57-year-old Terry Young died after “an incident” on Gebhart Avenue in Dayton on July 8. Harshbarger said the cause of death was multiple stab wounds and the death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said the stabbing happened around 6 pm Wednesday in an alley off Gebhart Street near Wayne Avenue. Officers were called to the scene of a reported accident and when they arrived, Young was found dead. Police said Young had been stabbed and then hit by a car. No suspect information is available.

This case still being investigated by the Dayton Police Department.