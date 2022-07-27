RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Riverside on Monday.

According to the Montgomery County coroner, 43-year-old Santiago Gonzalez died after the two-vehicle crash. Police said Gonzalez was driving a motorcycle on Old Troy Pike when he collided with a car around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 25. He had a passenger on the back of the motorcycle at the time.

Gonzalez was injured and brought to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died of his injuries. The woman sitting behind him was seriously injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Currently, no update on her condition has been released.

The crash is still under investigation.