DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 20-year-old man killed in a crash on I-70 in Preble County early Monday morning has been identified.

20-year-old Shayne Sowers of West Milton was identified as the crash victim, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say Sowers crashed into the back of a pickup truck pulling a trailer. The driver of the truck was not injured.

I-70 East was shut down for a few hours after the crash, and the left lanes reopened just after 6 a.m.

Authorities were assisted at the scene by the New Paris Northwest Fire Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.