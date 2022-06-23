CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the victim of a head-on crash in Champaign County on Tuesday.

According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck driven by a 49-year-old Troy man was heading east on State Route 55 just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

The truck was approaching the 10,000 block of the area when a motorcycle, driven by 23-year-old Aaron Bosse, went left of center and hit the truck head-on. The vehicles came to rest at State Route 55, west of Wallace Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.