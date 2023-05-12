DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The victim of a fatal crash that temporarily shut down I-75 southbound on Thursday afternoon has been identified.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Allenton Gilbert of Dayton, according to a release from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Moraine police said they received multiple calls concerning a crash on I-75 near the exit for Dryden Road. At least one vehicle had rolled over onto its top.

The crash is under investigation by the Moraine Police Department.