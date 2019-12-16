Victim in Ward sex assault case hopes ruling finally brings her closure

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the victims of former Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Ward said she received therapy for years. The day she was assaulted during a patdown was one she kept reliving continuously in her head.

“I just turned 18,” she said. “I had years of therapy trying to understand what happened.”

The victim said the years of counseling couldn’t bring closure to the assault, but Monday’s verdict did.

“I feel better today,” she said. “I feel like peace is coming. I feel some closure. There’s been a lot of tears and a lot of emotions. There’s anger, there’s joy. There’s reliving that exact moment over again in your head.”

The victim was a passenger while riding in a friend’s car to New Lebanon when they were pulled over by Ward and a cadet-intern. Her friend driving the car began to panic because she said she didn’t have insurance. The victim began searching through her friend’s purse and the back seat looking for an insurance card, according to testimony in court last week.

The friend was put in the back of the cruiser while Ward gave the victim a patdown with the door of the car open, blocking the view from behind the car. He said the patdown was because of her movements in the car and the possibility she was hiding a weapon or drugs. Despite Ward’s suspicions, he never searched the car despite having permission from the driver. The cruiser dashcam had also been switched to record the driver in the back seat and couldn’t record his interaction with the victim.

The victim said Ward grabbed her in a private area three times during the patdown. She said she looked at the cadet-intern hoping he saw what occurred, but he was staring into the street.

When the victim was put into the backseat of the patrol car, she told her friend she had been assaulted.

“It was something I knew immediately was wrong,” the victim said. “I just felt naked in front of a crowd. Like I had no right to protect myself as a person. I needed to make sure in my mind it wasn’t going to happen to anyone else. That was my biggest concern.”

After the incident, Ward was sent for training on how to operate the recording system in his patrol car. The camera had the ability to record both the backseat and the dashcam, which could have given a better indication of what occurred during the patdown, but Ward immediately switched it to record the backseat. This raised questions by the prosecution because Ward had used the same system in the same patrol car for five years. The prosecution said it was impossible to believe Ward used the recording system and cameras for five years without knowing how to properly work them.

After her friend was given a written warning, the victim and her father immediately called the police and then filed a complaint at the Dayton State Highway Patrol Post the same day.

Ward’s sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 16, 2020. The victim said she plans to be there.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.