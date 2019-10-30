Victim in Dayton garage fire identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Coroner’s Office has identified the remains of a man found after a garage fire in Dayton.

Police say the fire happened overnight last Thursday at a garage in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Vaughn Erwin, Sr.

The fire remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

