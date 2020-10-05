Victim identified in Necco Avenue homicide investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a homicide investigation in Dayton.

According to the Coroner, 25-year-old Kato D. Knight from Dayton was pronounced dead after an incident in the 3900 block of Necco Avenue in Dayton Sunday.

A police report on this incident lists the crime as a homicide and detectives from the Dayton Police Department are investigating.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

