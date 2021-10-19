HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The man shot by a Harrison Township homeowner was identified by the Mongomery County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday, October 19.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 40-year-old Bruce Davis was shot and killed in a home on Otis drive by the home’s resident on Friday, October 15.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that Davis and the shooter knew each other, but that Davis was not supposed to be in the home at the time.

The investigation is still underway, and more information may be released at a later date, the Sheriff’s Office said.