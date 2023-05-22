DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The victim of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 36 in Miami County on Monday has been identified.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Dylan Cline of Piqua, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Initial investigation shows that Cline was driving a Nissan Rogue west on U.S. 36 and traveled left of center. A tractor-trailer combination traveling east on U.S. 36 was struck head-on, according to authorities.

After the collision, the tractor-trailer traveled off the right side of the roadway into a field before coming to a stop.

Cline succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.