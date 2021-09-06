Victim identified in fatal Labor Day crash on Beaver Valley Road

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Beavercreek Township early Monday morning.

Troopers were sent to Beaver Valley Road, just south of Kemp Road, around 4:51 a.m. where 43-year-old James H. Eyler III drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree. His vehicle caught fire shortly after.

Eyler was pronounced dead at the scene and the subsequent clean up of the crash closed Beaver Valley Road for roughly three hours.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.