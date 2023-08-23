DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man killed in Wednesday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Clark County has been identified.

The crash occurred on Shrine Road near Ballentine Pike at 4:05 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Sloan of Springfield, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Initial investigation shows that Sloan was traveling southeast on Shrine Road when he drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail and utility pole, the release states. Sloan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.