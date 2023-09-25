DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man who was shot and killed in Harrison Township on Sunday night has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified him as 53-year-old John Barnett.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Ontario Avenue near Kearns Avenue after reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a 31-year-old man went to the home looking for someone who wasn’t there.

A 20-year-old and 15-year-old who were at the house called their grandfather for help. The grandfather, identified as Barnett, arrived and tried to calm the man down, but the man shot him and fled.

Barnett died at the scene. Authorities arrived quickly and caught the suspect.

“We are glad that we were able to tell the neighborhood that he was taken into custody very shortly after the incident occurred, but it’s just another one of those instances that should never have happened,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “Even though grandfather got there and really tried to de-escalate, this individual apparently wasn’t having any of it, and now you have numerous lives that are ruined.”

The suspect is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. Authorities will present evidence to the prosecutor for possible charges.