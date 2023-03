DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities have released the identity of a victim of a shooting that took place in Englewood on Saturday, March 25.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Brian Gerth of Englewood.

Englewood Police were called to Michelle Court. Upon arrival, officers found Gerth had been shot and killed during a domestic dispute.

No arrests have been made at this time. The case remains under investigation.