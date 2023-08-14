DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities have released the identity of a victim of a shooting that took place in Dayton last week.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Gregory Dillon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, on Aug. 10, crews were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to the 1st block of S. Monmouth Street. Crews were sent to the area on a reported shooting.

Dillon was found dead at the scene, and a male suspect was detained by police.

The suspect ran into a nearby home but later surrendered to police. He faces charges including murder, reckless homicide and felonious assault. His bond has been set for one million dollars.