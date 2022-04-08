DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has released the identity of the 18-year-old who was shot and killed in his home on Tuesday, March 29.

According to a release by Lt. Hall with the Dayton Police Department, 18-year-old Riley Clark had gotten into an altercation with his 18-year-old housemate. At some point during this altercation, Clark was shot.

When officers from the Dayton Police Department arrived at the residence on South Torrence Street, they found Clark dead on the scene and suffering from a gunshot wound, DPD said. Homicide detectives were called to the scene where they began their investigation.

Many facts and circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation, DPD said, and investigators are asking that anyone with information contact DPD at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.