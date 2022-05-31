TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The victim of a shooting on West Sherry Drive in Trotwood has been identified.

According to Trotwood police, officers were called to West Sherry Drive around 3:20 p.m. on Monday. When police arrived on scene, they found a man on the ground. Police reported he died of his injuries at the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 40-year-old Bobby A. Daniels of Trotwood.

Police reported that they are looking for 40-year-old Anthony Smith as a person of interest in the shooting.

If you have any information on the incident, you can give it anonymously at www.crimestoppers.com or by phone at 937-854-3988.