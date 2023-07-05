Video features previous coverage of investigation.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man who died after a reported shooting and car crash in Dayton last month has been identified.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Tyrone McGhee, according to a release from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

On Thursday, June 29, officers were called to the 4200 block of W 3rd Street on reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found “a two-car crash and a male who had obvious injuries”, according to Lt. Steve Bauer with the Dayton Police Department.

McGhee was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation.