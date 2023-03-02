DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for the community’s help after a teen was shot in December of 2022.

According to James Rider with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 900 block of Wilberforce Place on reports of a shooting on Dec. 30, 2022. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of a 17-year-old boy. The teen had been shot in the torso and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, and the coroner identified the victim as Earl Jackson III.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.