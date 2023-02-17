DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man who was found dead outside of a Dayton home Thursday night has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old Shaquiel Clemons of Dayton.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday night outside of a residence on Yergen Court. Officers responded to the area on the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found Clemons laying in a yard. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived. However, Clemons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police or to contact detectives at 937-333-1232. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.