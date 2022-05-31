DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A shooting outside a shopping center in Dayton on Sunday has turned deadly.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, the coroner was called to the scene early Sunday morning. Reinaldo Gomez Taylor, 33, of Dayton was identified as the victim.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that officers responded to a shooting at the Cornell Shopping Center on North Gettysburg Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

It is still unknown what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released at this time.

