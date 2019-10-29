Victim hospitalized after apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a Dayton apartment building on Monday.
It happened at a complex off of Cloud Park Drive around 5 pm.
The fire department says the flames were contained to just one unit, but there is no word yet on the cause or condition of the victim.
No further details are available at this time.
