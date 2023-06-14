DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities are investigating after a victim was found in a burning car Wednesday morning, marking the fifth fatal fire in the city of Dayton this year.

Just after 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, fire crews were called to the 500 block of Baltimore Street for a vehicle fire. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a car smoking, with indications that fire was inside.

Crews broke into the vehicle, put out the flames, and searched the car, finding an adult inside. According to the release, the victim had sustained non-survivable injuries.

At this time, a cause of death has not been named for the victim. The Dayton Fire Department is partnering with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to investigate this death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.