DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after a shooting and car crash in Dayton late Thursday night.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 4200 block of West Third Street on reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a two-car collision, with one man badly injured.

The man was brought to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating and have spoken with a suspect in the case. That suspect is not in custody and is not being sought after at this time.