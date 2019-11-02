Veterans’ voices heard at Huber Heights commission’s first town hall for service members

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Military and Veterans Commission of Huber Heights was created about a year ago. Now they are attempting to build trust and communication between themselves, veterans, and the city of Huber Heights.

There are thousands of veterans living in that area and several showed up to the first Veterans Town Hall on Friday night to hear how the commission will offer its assistance.

Veterans were able to voice their concerns and offer their ideas directly to the commission.

Some expressed that they were concerned with a lack of information about on-base events and available resources.

“One thing we did find out is there is a thirst for information,” said Al Griggs Jr. the commission chair. “We’re going to make sure that we in the future ensure that they get this information.”

The commission also have plans to help local veterans navigate complicated processes to access their benefits.

“Some of them perhaps have had difficulties going through the bureacratic labryinth of some of government organziations that are there to help,” explained Ray Girard, a member of the commission.

Other ideas from the commission also include the creation of a database or directory of all the veterans and veterans resources in the region. Veterans who attended shared that they are happy to hear that progress is being made on behalf of them and their fellow service members.

“Like the mural says coming in to the city, ‘Come grow with us,’ it’s a smaller city trying to build up so it’s good that we are starting to do something with our veterans,” said U.S. Army Veteran Robert Stroder Jr.

The commission is also hosting a wreath laying ceremony on Veterans Day at 4 p.m. It will be located at the future site of the Huber Heights Veterans Memorial Park (Thomas Cloud Park).

