Breaking News
Billionaire David Koch has died at age 79

Veterans take flight in World War II biplane

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of veterans took flight Friday in a World War II biplane.

Eight United States veterans arrived at the Grimes Field Airport Friday morning to fly the biplane. The ages of the veterans ranged from 78 to 95 years old and served in the Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marines.

All of the veterans are members of the Springfield Masonic Community.

The community was able to have the flights thanks to the Agless Aviation Dream Foundation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS