Veterans take flight in World War II biplane

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of veterans took flight Friday in a World War II biplane.

Eight United States veterans arrived at the Grimes Field Airport Friday morning to fly the biplane. The ages of the veterans ranged from 78 to 95 years old and served in the Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marines.

All of the veterans are members of the Springfield Masonic Community.

The community was able to have the flights thanks to the Agless Aviation Dream Foundation.

