Veterans Service Commission now offering legal services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission (VSC) is now offering legal services.

The VSC said new the legal counsel position will provide free consultation and advice to all veterans who request assistance.

Currently, legal representation is limited to the following:

Housing issues

Debt collection

Administrative law issues

Estate planning such as Last Wills and Testaments, and Power of Attorney documentation

“While the Veterans Legal Counsel position cannot provide representation in all matters or situations, all Veterans are welcome for a free legal consultation,” said the VSC.

Veterans residing in Montgomery County will receive priority. For more information, call (937) 225-4801.