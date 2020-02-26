Veterans program launched in Montgomery County to improve services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County has launched a program to help serve our local heroes who’ve spent their lives fighting for our country.

The Voices for Veterans Advisory Group gives a voice to some 40,000 veterans in the Miami Valley, helping to improve the services they receive. Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain updated Dayton’s City Commission about the program Wednesday.

“I think it is very important our veterans are empowered to be able to note that if they have an issue that they don’t stand alone,” says McClain.

A veteran himself, he formed the group for a one-stop-shop, centralizing resources for veterans. It launched earlier this year. The volunteer group is made up of those who’ve served and those who haven’t. The group provides a safe space for former military members to voice concerns and offer up suggestions and critiques of the services they’re getting.

“This group is about ensuring that our veterans have the opportunity to request a second set of medals or possibly even inquire about a veteran discharge, which could be very important when we look at the fact that the DD214 is essentially the access point to benefits for veterans,” details McClain.

The program joins the recorder’s other implementation of the Veteran Identification Card Program that connects veterans to earned benefits. About two thousand veteran identification cards have been issued so far.

“We’re moving in the right direction. But we still have so far to go to ensure that our vets receive the best,” admits McClain.

The group holds meetings on the last Monday of the month at 5:30pm.