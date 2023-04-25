DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A memorial honoring local military members and veterans is set to break ground in Fairborn next month.

The memorial will be a permanent fixture in recognition of service members who were born in, or lived in, the Fairborn, Osborn, Fairfield and Bath Township areas.

Organizers plan to hold a groundbreaking ceremony May 29. In order for the project to be completed, 150 thousand dollars needs to be raised. So far, over 88 thousand has been raised.

More information about the Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Project, including how to donate, can be found here.