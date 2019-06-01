Local News

Veterans impacted by tornado damage may be eligible for assistance

Posted: May 31, 2019 08:59 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission wants to help veterans impacted by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak pay their insurance deductibles.

If you are a veteran living in Montgomery County, up to $1,000 in assistance is available to you for storm-related deductibles.

Call Col. Mark Landers at 937-225-4801 or send an email to veteransinfo@mcohio.org to get more information.

