Veterans help homeless citizens register to vote

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — State and federal lawmakers have made it easier for those experiencing homelessness to vote, but other obstacles still remain. A group of veterans is doing their part to help those citizens in Dayton.

“We are doing voter registration for the men at Gettysburg homeless shelter,” said Garvis Leak, a life coach and U.S. Air Force veteran.

In each election, low income and homeless individuals vote at a lower rate than others. Garvis Leak is working to change that in the Miami Valley.

“Our goal is to make sure that they understand they can come out, they can vote and also be part of the movement,” Leak said.

“We’re very big on voting this year. A lot of times we forget about the folks that are homeless, living in shelters, and the veterans,” said Terrence Williams President of Greater Dayton Area of Blacks in Government.

Though individuals don’t need to live in a traditional household to vote, Leak said many of them aren’t able to educate themselves on the candidates and do not have the resources to register to vote.

“Most organizations are getting together…Collaborating to make sure that we get the word out and assist folks that are not in a good position or don’t think they can be out there voting,” Williams said.

The men successfully registered at least 25 individuals to vote.