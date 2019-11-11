Veterans Day events planned across Miami Valley

(WDTN) — Monday is Veterans Day and the Miami Valley will pause to say thank you to the men and woman who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

There are events planned in cities across the area. Businesses in the Miami Valley are also offering deals to celebrate veterans.

Local ceremonies are listed below:

Dayton VA – The Dayton VA Medical Center will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. in the lobby. A complimentary lunch will be provided by Skyline Chili.

Beavercreek – The City of Beavercreek will host its annual Veterans Day ceremoh at Veterans Memorial Park on N. Fairfield Road at 2 p.m. on November 11. Col. Adam B. Willis, commander of the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be the guest speaker. Parking is available on Fairwood Dr. at the Church of the Nazarene.

Trotwood – Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center at 4000 Lake Center Drive will host the city’s annual ceremony at 10:30 a.m. This event has been moved inside due to expected inclement weather.

Troy – The Troy Veterans Day ceremony, originally planned for Riverside Cemetery, will how be held inside the Troy VFW Post 5436 at 2220 Lefevre Road. it begins at 11 a.m.

Huber Heights – A wreath-laying ceremony is being held at Thomas Cloud Park at 4707 Brandt Pike at 4 p.m. on November 11th. This is the future siet of the Huber Heights Veterans Memorial.

Sycamore Glen Retirement Community – Veterans Day celebration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. on November 11 at the facility at 317 Sycamore Glen Drive in Miamisburg. For more information, call 937-866-2984.

Deals for veterans are listed below:

Greater Dayton RTA offering free rides for all active U.S. military member and veterans on November 11. The free service includes fixed route buses anywhere throughout the Dayton transit system as well as rides on RTA Connect. Anyone who is military active duty, discharged (DD-214), retired, reserve, or holds a VA identification card should show it to the driver upon boarding to receive a free ride.

Fazoli’s – Fazoli’s will honor U.S. military personnel on Nov. 11 by offering veterans with a discharge card and active military with ID or in uniform a free Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce. This offer is valid only at participating locations.

Texas Roadhouse – All veterans and active duty military can get free lunch at participating restaurants. Veterans can choose from one of 10 entrees on a special Veterans Day menu. Proof of service, a military of VA card, or discharge papers are required

Target – Special 10% discount on one purchase for all military personnel, veterans and their families, in-store and online. Sign up for the coupon by clicking here.

