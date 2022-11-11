Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.

Choose from the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tender Platter, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad, 6 ounce USDA Select Top Sirloin, Double Crunch Shrimp or Three-Cheese Penne.

There are 13 locations across the Miami Valley.

Choose from the Bacon Cheeseburger, Bacon-Guacamole Deluxe Burger, Deep Dish Ziti, Grilled Chicken Alfredo, Jumbo Spaghetti and Meatballs, Soup and Salad Combo, Parmesan-Crusted Chicken, Mediterranean Chicken Pita Tacos or Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Miamisburg and Beavercreek are the only locations in the Miami Valley.

Choose from the Country Biscuit Breakfast, Brioche French Toast, Mini Sampler, Buttermilk Hotcakes, Soup & Salad Combo, Country-Fried Steak Dinner Bell Plate and Mushroom & Onion Chopped Steak Dinner Bell Plate.

There are more than 30 locations throughout the Miami Valley.

Enjoy a free cup of coffee.

There are 13 locations across the Miami Valley.

Choose from Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Soup and Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese and Cajun Chicken Pasta.

There are locations in Beavercreek, Centerville, Hamilton and Richmond (Ind.).

A free Grab-N-Go meal (no purchase necessary).

There are two locations in the Miami Valley.

Free admission all day with access to special exhibitions.

Free Grand Slams or Build Your Own Grand Slam for all military personnel from 5 a.m. to noon.

Receive a free donut.

There are about 20 locations across the Miami Valley.

Get a free car wash ($15 value).

There are numerous locations in the Dayton area.

Enjoy a free buffet and beverage.

There is a location in Beavercreek and Dayton.

Get a free 3-Way and drink.

There are 9 open locations in the Miami Valley.

Choose from the Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger or 10-Piece Boneless Wings.

There is one location in Dayton.

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families receive 30% off in stores Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

There are many locations in the Miami Valley.

Free meals to all veterans with a valid ID. Breakfast meals include the choice of an Egg McMuffin, Bacon or Egg and Cheese Biscuit. Both are served with a soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hashbrown. Dinner choices include a Double Cheeseburger, 6-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-o-Fish. Each come with a soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a small fry.

There are numerous locations in the Miami Valley.

Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw.

There are 6 locations in the Miami Valley.

Free veterinary clinic on Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 336 Progress Dr.

Get a free hot or iced cup of coffee.

There are numerous locations in the Miami Valley.

Enjoy a free meal breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The only nearby location is in Eaton.

Get a breakfast combo meal or combo meal.

Eight locations are across the Miami Valley.

Some deals listed may have restrictions. Contact the restaurant(s) of your choice to see if they are a participating location and any terms to the deals. Military ID or proof of service may be required.

This list will be updated as more restaurants make announcements.