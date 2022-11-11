DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you or someone you know is looking to attend a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, 2 NEWS has you covered.
Here’s a list of Veterans Day ceremonies in the Miami Valley.
Veterans Day, City of Centerville
- Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
- Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Rd.
- Color guard presentations, keynote speakers
- Learn more
Veterans Day, Fairborn Intermediate School
- Friday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.
- Fairborn Intermediate School, 1020 S. Maple Ave.
- Musical performance, Fallen Soldiers table
Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony, Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care
- Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
- Lincoln Park, 590 Isaac Prugh Way, Kettering
- Former Miss Ohio will sing the National Anthem and God Bless America, luncheon to follow
- Learn more
Veterans Day Recognition, City of Trotwood
- Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
- Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center, 4000 Lake Center Dr.
- Remembering and honoring service members
Veterans Day Celebration, Legacy Village
- Friday, Nov. 11, 12:30 p.m.
- Legacy Village, 695 Wycliffe Dr., Xenia
- Learn more
Did we miss something? Email us at newstip@wdtn.com.