DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you or someone you know is looking to attend a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, 2 NEWS has you covered.

Here’s a list of Veterans Day ceremonies in the Miami Valley.

Veterans Day, City of Centerville

Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Rd.

Color guard presentations, keynote speakers

Learn more

Veterans Day, Fairborn Intermediate School

Friday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.

Fairborn Intermediate School, 1020 S. Maple Ave.

Musical performance, Fallen Soldiers table

Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony, Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care

Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Lincoln Park, 590 Isaac Prugh Way, Kettering

Former Miss Ohio will sing the National Anthem and God Bless America, luncheon to follow

Learn more

Veterans Day Recognition, City of Trotwood

Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center, 4000 Lake Center Dr.

Remembering and honoring service members

Veterans Day Celebration, Legacy Village

Friday, Nov. 11, 12:30 p.m.

Legacy Village, 695 Wycliffe Dr., Xenia

Learn more

Did we miss something? Email us at newstip@wdtn.com.