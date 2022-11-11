DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you or someone you know is looking to attend a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, 2 NEWS has you covered.

Here’s a list of Veterans Day ceremonies in the Miami Valley.

Veterans Day, City of Centerville

  • Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
  • Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Rd.
  • Color guard presentations, keynote speakers
  • Learn more

Veterans Day, Fairborn Intermediate School

  • Friday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.
  • Fairborn Intermediate School, 1020 S. Maple Ave.
  • Musical performance, Fallen Soldiers table

Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony, Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care

  • Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
  • Lincoln Park, 590 Isaac Prugh Way, Kettering
  • Former Miss Ohio will sing the National Anthem and God Bless America, luncheon to follow
  • Learn more

Veterans Day Recognition, City of Trotwood

  • Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
  • Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center, 4000 Lake Center Dr.
  • Remembering and honoring service members

Veterans Day Celebration, Legacy Village

  • Friday, Nov. 11, 12:30 p.m.
  • Legacy Village, 695 Wycliffe Dr., Xenia
  • Learn more

Did we miss something? Email us at newstip@wdtn.com.