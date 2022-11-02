Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You can be a hero for a hero this Veteran’s Day, just by donating blood.

The third annual Veteran’s Day Blood Drive is happening Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Blue Star Families organization helps to organize the annual event.

“It’s something that’s needed in our community,” Geri Maples, Chapter Director of Blue Star Families of Dayton and Southwest Ohio, said.

“Oftentimes, I get approached by the Red Cross and they are explaining to me the dire need of these blood donations.”

While walk-ins are welcome, you are encouraged to make an appointment. You can register online here.