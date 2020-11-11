Veterans Day 2020: How to celebrate in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People all across the country are honoring our nation’s heroes Wednesday.

2 NEWS has you covered with a list of Veterans Day events happening in the Miami Valley so you can celebrate.

National Museum of the United States Air Force, 10:30 a.m.

Visitors will have a special opportunity to interact with nearly 50 veterans during the “Plane Talks” program from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. In addition, there will be a military-themed display made of LEGO® bricks set-up in the WWII Gallery.

Tipp City Veterans Day Parade, 10:45 a.m.

LT Ball Intermediate School 4th and 5th graders will host a car parade to honor veterans. The school invites veterans to decorate their vehicles and drive through the school’s parking lot as students recognize their service.

Dayton VA Medical Center, 11 a.m.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman is scheduled to give remarks at the Dayton VA Veterans Day Ceremony. The event will be held at the Grotto Gardens.

Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m.

The City of Centerville will honor three people who have contributed to the nation’s freedom and security. Join virtually on the City of Centerville, Ohio – Government Facebook page.

Brookville Veteran’s and First Responders Memorial, 2 p.m.

There will be a memorial service at Brookville Veteran’s and First Responders Memorial located at Gateway Park.

Mercy Health – Oakwood Village, 2 p.m.

Families, Oakwood Village volunteers and employees will honor veterans with a socially distanced Veterans Day car parade. Parade participants can decorate their cars before meeting in the parking lot at the church located next to Oakwood Village’s driveway.

Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy, 3 p.m.

Organizers will host the phase one opening of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum located at 2245 S. Co. Rd 25A.

Thomas A. Cloud Park in Huber Heights, 4 p.m.

The Huber Heights Military and Veterans Commission is hosting an event at the future site of the Veterans Memorial, Thomas A. Cloud Park. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Masks are strongly recommended.