Veterans band wins top spot in national competition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley veterans band has won the top spot in a national competition for the second year in a row.

“Chazz” competed in the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition in March. The nine-member group won first place for best band performance in the country/folk/bluegrass/pop category for the song “Uptown Funk.”

There were 7,084 entries nationwide in art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music categories. 3,040 veterans competed nationally, with 668 in the music category.

“Chazz” placed first in the same category last year with their performance of “Smooth Operator.”

Two other Dayton VA veterans placed third in their categories: Cody Cotrell in the art category for his leather backpack and Phillip Miller in the drama category for his performance of “Your Eyes.”

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers use creative arts nationwide as a form of rehabilitative treatment to help veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.