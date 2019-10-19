Veterans band wins big in national competition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Veterans band won the first two spots in a national competition this week.

“Chazz” competed in the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and took the following victories:

1st Place Band Country/Folk/Blue Grass/Pop Category “Smooth Operator”

2nd Place Band Jazz/Rhythm/Blues/Rock “That’s the Way Love Goes”

“For us to come in first place, I mean, that just blew me away. I’m still kind of mesmerized, in shock,” said band founder and bass player James Willis.

There were over 5,600 entries from around the country in art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music. Veterans enter each year at their local VA.

VA medical facilities nationwide use creative arts as a type of rehabilitative treatment as Veterans work to recover from physical and emotional disabilities.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.