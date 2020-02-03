Veteran, family surprised with mortgage-free home in Vandalia

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local veteran and his family received the surprise of a lifetime at the Dayton Flyers’ men’s basketball game Saturday afternoon at UD Arena: a new mortgage-free home in Vandalia.

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Aaron Zurn was surprised with the home by Operation Finally Home, JM Dugan Custom Homes, and the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Dayton during halftime of the game.

“Sgt. Zurn bravely and selflessly served his country for more than 10 years,” said Rusty Carroll, Operation FINALLY HOME Executive Director. “We’re honored to partner with JM Dungan Custom Homes and the HBA of Dayton to provide such a deserving family with a place to call home.”

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Aaron Zurn was surprised with the home by Operation Finally Home, JM Dugan Custom Homes, and the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Dayton during halftime of the Dayton Flyers basketball game. (Erik Schelkun/Flyer Images)

Zurn served in the military for more than 10 years that included two tours in Iraq. In 2010, he reinlisted in the military to become a “jump qualified” Marine special Operations Forces operator. Zurn fell out of a helicopter during his final deployment, resulting in Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI.) Zurn medically retired in 2018.

Awards that have been awarded to Zurn include: two Combat Action Ribbons, a Navy Achievement Medal, and a Navy Accommodation Medal with a Bronze V. Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

Zurn suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, bilateral hearing loss, knee injuries, and other injuries. He is married to his middle-school sweetheart, Brittany. The couple has three children as well as a service dog.